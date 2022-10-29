Anwar admits it wasn’t easy dropping ‘older fighters’

KUALA LUMPUR: PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has said that the process of selecting candidates for the upcoming 15th General Election (GE15) was tough as he was forced to drop some older fighters who have served admirably in the past.

He said the decision had to be made as they wanted that power would not be consolidated in the hands of a few.

“Dropping several MPs who have fought so long and hard and replacing them with new faces isn’t easy as we don’t know how these newcomers will perform.

“But we all agreed there must be a transition of power within the party, and we can’t retain the same people. So I hope those who did not get a seat will not be upset, remember that the party’s struggle isn’t merely to become candidates but to fight for the people,” he said after announcing PKR’s GE15 candidates in Peninsular Malaysia at the Ampang Jaya Municipal Council field in Taman Kosas, Ampang here yesterday.

Meanwhile, PKR vice-president Rafizi Ramli said the party was the first to finalise candidates contesting in the upcoming election.

Rafizi said PKR had finalised its candidates a week earlier to give them more time to campaign.

“They will have more time to get to know voters and understand their grievances and suffering,” the PKR election director said.

He also said that the Tambun parliamentary seat that Anwar intents to contest is not an easy seat to win but he was willing to take the risk to ensure a victorious sweep by PH in GE15. - Bernama