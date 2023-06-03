Anwar: Aid is given directly to people, not necessarily through MPs

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today stressed that the government is giving aid and assistance directly to those in need, including flood victims, not necessarily through the respective Members of Parliament.

Citing the RM50 million flood aid for Johor as an example, Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said the aid was meant for the flood victims, not the state.

“The RM50 million is meant for those in need.

“It may have not reached the Members of Parliament, but it will reach the grassroots,” he told reporters after attending the National Craft Day 2023 exhibition at the Craft Complex here.

Anwar said this in response to Pagoh Member of Parliament Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s call for the government to allocate at least RM300,000 to every elected representative, including from the opposition, to enable them to channel immediate aid and assistance to flood victims in their areas.

Muhyiddin also called for immediate flood aid of RM50 million to Johor to be increased to RM100 million.

However, Anwar said the government would spend the RM50 million first, which would be channelled directly to those affected by floods without having to go through the various stages.

“There’s no commission, so the aid will go directly to the (flood) victims. The flood mitigation project has also been expedited. If we include that too, we have actually allocated almost RM1 billion for Johor,” he said.

On the RM300,000 for every Member of Parliament, Anwar said he is open to discussion with Muhyiddin.

Earlier, Anwar spent about 30 minutes at the craft exhibition themed ‘Ini Kraf Malaysia’ (This Is Malaysian Craft).

The exhibition will run until March 13 with a target of RM16 million in sales and 185,000 visitors. - Bernama