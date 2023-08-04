Anwar: Al-Azhar alumni, the fortress of Islamic faith

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the Islamic education, understanding and ‘fikrah’ (philosophy of thinking) pioneered by the alumni of Al-Azhar University, Egypt have become the fortress of the Islamic faith.

In a video message in conjunction with today’s International Day of Al-Azhar celebration, he said it has become a tradition for the most prestigious university for Islamic learning to produce scholars who make great contributions not only to Malaysia but the whole world.

Anwar said that he hoped Al-Azhar University scholars would be able to continue to expand the preaching of awareness and the filling of knowledge, especially among the MADANI community.

“That’s why at Seri Perdana, I organise events attended by either sheikh who are from Al-Azhar or mufti or scholars, the majority of whom are graduates or alumni of Al-Azhar,“ he said.

The International Day of Al-Azhar was organised by the World Organisation for Al-Azhar Graduates (WOAG Malaysia) at the Kuala Lumpur Federal Territory Mosque here.

Anwar also expressed his appreciation for the success of WOAG in organising the event and launching the book entitled ‘Memahami Pemikiran Melampau’ (Understanding Extreme Thinking).

The Prime Minister also prayed that the event could raise the dignity of Muslims through cultural intelligence and literacy based on understanding of Islam.

The celebration programme was held in conjunction with the 1,083rd anniversary of the establishment of Al-Azhar University. - Bernama