Anwar: Allegations against Muhyiddin’s son-in-law would not surface ‘if it were not true’

PETALING JAYA: According to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix), allegations held against Perikatan Nasional chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin of awarding a lucrative contract to his son-in-law would not have come to light if they were not true.

FMT reported that Anwar said he will leave the matter to the discretion of the proper authorities’.

“I don’t think this (issue) would have been as big as what it has become if it were not true.

“Perhaps there is some truth to the allegations but to what extent, we do not know. Let’s wait for the report (from the probe),” he said.

The Tambun MP added that its purpose is to stop these kinds of practices and he mentioned that ministers are not allowed to add on to their family’s wealth this way.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) had investigated the contract awarded to Muhyiddin’s son-in-law Adlan Berhan.

He then denied said allegations on the same day saying that he was not a part of awarding the National Integrated Immigration System (NIISe) contract to IRIS Corporation Bhd, which he also claimed was done through an open tender.

In 2020, Adlan was linked in various reports for being a possible key player in the NIIse contract.