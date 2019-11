KUALA LUMPUR: The defeat in Tanjung Piai is a signal for Pakatan Harapan (PH) to get its act together, according to the two top leaders in PKR, one of its component parties.

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) said PH should act to regain the people’s confidence. “A defeat in one or two seats should not make the government give up,” he told reporters at Parliament today. “We have heard the people’s voice and we should act wisely to restore confidence (in PH).”

He said if PH did not learn its lesson, it would no longer be qualified or worthy enough to lead the country.

Anwar said it was wrong to assume that the outcome of the by-election was an indication that a particular community was disappointed.

“We have to understand the disappointment of all races. The message is clear for us to pay attention,” he said.

Anwar’s deputy, Datuk Seri Azmin Ali said the defeat should be a signal to cease the blame game within the coalition and called for undivided support for Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to remain in office.

“Lessons in defeat are more enduring than those in victory. Let us therefore overcome this defeat with humility and embrace a new resolve to further strengthen the coalition,” he said in a statement.

“To the people of Tanjung Piai, we hear you. We will redouble our commitment and efforts to win the trust of the rakyat,” he added.

Azmin had repeatedly called for Mahathir to remain as prime minister as supporters of Anwar urged the PH chairman to make way for the party president.

Azmin, who is also the Economics Affairs Minister, urged PH leaders to be mindful that what they think is best for the public may not necessarily be so and take immediate action to improve the current socio-economic well-being for everyone regardless of their location, age, gender and ethnicity.

The Tanjung Piai by-election saw Barisan Nasional’s Datuk Seri Dr Wee Jeck Seng defeat PH’s Karmaine Sardini by 15,086 votes — the biggest majority it has received in a by-election since GE14.

For many analysts, the BN victory was a given based on the rise in public dissatisfaction with PH for its slow pace in implementing its electoral promises and the prolonged struggle in coping with rising costs.