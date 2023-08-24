Anwar announces additional RM30m allocation for upgrading Gerik-Jeli highway

GERIK: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has announced an additional allocation of RM30 million for upgrading the East-West Highway linking Gerik to Jeli.

He said the allocation was for the one-off maintenance cost of the highway, estimated at RM80 million to RM100 million.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said there were many requests for road maintenance allocations throughout the country and he would consider them when tabling the second MADANI Budget in October.

“But today I can approve an additional 30 million ringgit for upgrading this road (highway),” he said when launching the MyJalan campaign of the Works Ministry (KKR) here today.

Also present were Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi and Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad.

Earlier, Nanta had announced an initial allocation of RM30 million from KKR for the upgrading and maintenance of the route.

Anwar also said this year the government had approved additional allocations totalling RM370 million for the maintenance of federal roads throughout the country.

He said RM300 million was for the maintenance of federal roads not provided for in the contracts with concession companies.

“A total of RM20 million is a special allocation for district engineers and RM50 million for installation and maintenance of lights in accident-prone areas,” he said.

He said the government had also approved allocations of RM250 million for maintenance works involving small Bumiputera contractors.

Earlier, Nanta had announced an initial allocation of RM30 million from KKR for the upgrading and maintenance of the route.

Anwar also said this year the government had approved additional allocations totalling RM370 million for the maintenance of federal roads throughout the country.

He said RM300 million was for the maintenance of federal roads not provided for in the contracts with concession companies.

“A total of RM20 million is a special allocation for district engineers and RM50 million for installation and maintenance of lights in accident-prone areas,” he said.

He said the government had also approved allocations of RM250 million for maintenance works involving small Bumiputera contractors.