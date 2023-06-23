Anwar announces affordable ‘Madani’ housing for B40 and M40

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has announced an affordable “Madani” housing scheme to benefit the B40 and M40 income group.

According to Free Malaysia Today (FMT), Anwar said the housing scheme will include affordable housing that will be available for sale and rent to these two groups.

He said M40 households earning RM7,000 a month or less can purchase a 800 sq ft unit for RM200,000 under the “Prihatin Madani” development, while B40 households with an income of RM5,000 a month or less can buy a 750 sq ft residential unit for RM180,000.

This will also benefit singles, newly-employed youths and young adult newlyweds with a maximum income of RM4,000 a month or less to purchase a 700 sq ft unit for RM150,000 to RM200,000.

“All these residential projects have three bedrooms and two bathrooms and a parking space, with an area of ​​at least 700 sq ft,” he said at the Prime Minister’s meet and greet session with affordable housing homeowners here today.

The five projects to be developed are Residensi Prihatin MADANI, Residensi MADANI, Residensi Sejahtera MADANI, Rumah Majlis MADANI and Rumah Ihsan MADANI.

Anwar said Residensi Prihatin MADANI is targeted at the M40 group with a household income of RM7,000 per month and below, with 800 sq ft homes valued at RM200,000 per unit offered.

As for Residensi MADANI, he said the 750 sq ft homes, with a value of RM180,000 per unit, are targeted for the B40 group with a household income of RM5,000 per month and below.

Besides these, the Residensi Sejahtera MADANI project is for singles, newly employed youths as well as newly married young couples, Anwar added.

“This is targeted at those between the ages of 21 and 30 with a household income of RM4,000 per month, and the property, with an area of ​​700 sq ft, is offered at RM150,000 per unit,” he said.

Besides this, Anwar said the government will continue to provide housing through rental schemes for low-income groups who cannot afford their own homes.

“There are two schemes that have been introduced which are Rumah Majlis MADANI, targeted at the M40 and B40 groups who cannot afford to own a house, through a rental of RM600 per month for five years.

“The Rumah Ihsan MADANI, meanwhile, is targeted at the B40 group and the vulnerable with a rental of RM300 a month,” he said. -Bernama