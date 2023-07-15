Anwar announces RM150m allocation for maintenance of facilities of KDN agencies

KULIM: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today announced the approval of an allocation of RM150 million for the maintenance of facilities of agencies under the Home Ministry (KDN) to ensure the comfort of the country’s security forces personnel.

Anwar said the government approved an allocation of RM45 million specifically for repair and upgrading work and procurement of equipment at 117 General Operations Force (GOF) control posts and RM40 million for Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom)-related infrastructure and facilities.

“For PDRM (Royal Malaysia Police) quarters with broken floors, (problematic) toilets, I approved an allocation of RM50 million (for the maintenance of police stations and quarters).

“I also approved RM15 million for the Prisons Department (work to repair quarters and facilities),” he said when speaking at the Malaysia MADANI programme with the PDRM Department of Internal Security and Public Order at the Kulim GOF Battalion 2 here today.

Also present were Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

More to come. - Bernama