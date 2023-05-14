Anwar announces RM50m additional allocation for T’ganu flood victims

KUALA TERENGGANU: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) announced an additional allocation of RM50 million for the Terengganu government to assist those affected by last December’s floods.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said the amount was in addition to the RM50 million flood relief immediate allocation of RM50 million announced in December last year.

“The initial allocation has been approved but considering the current situation, I have no problem approving the allocation to Terengganu.

“For tonight, we are announcing an additional RM50 million to help flood victims,” ​​he said when speaking at the Malaysia MADANI Open House at Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin (UNISZA) here.

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi; Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil; Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub as well as Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar.

During his visit to flood-hit areas in Kelantan on Dec 21, Anwar announced an immediate flood allocation of RM50 million to Kelantan and Terengganu respectively to ease the burden of the two states.

The prime minister said he had received information that the initial allocation for flood victims in Terengganu had been delayed and subsequently asked the Treasury secretary-general to check on the matter.

In the meantime, Anwar said the Unity Government was open and agreed with Ahmad Samsuri’s suggestion that the state and federal governments must maintain good relations.

“And that is why I take an open attitude that the relationship between the state and federal government must be good always and their (state government) concerns and views are taken into account,” he said.

Earlier, Ahmad Samsuri, in his speech expressed the hope that the relationship between the state and federal government would be improved, in turn allowing more non-partisan and bi-partisan initiatives to be introduced as how implemented in developed countries for the good of the people.

He said strains in ties between the state and the federal government can lead to uneasiness among the people who want solutions to dire issues faced.

In this regard, the menteri besar hoped that all plans, development and special distribution of allocations received each year by the state government will continue according to schedule as contained in Budget 2023 presented in the Dewan Rakyat in February. - Bernama