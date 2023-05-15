Anwar announces the establishment of Malaysia Centre for 4IR

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today announced the establishment of the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution Malaysia (Malaysia Centre for 4IR), an independent centre within the World Economic Forum (WEF) global ecosystem focusing on two priorities -- digital transformation and GovTech, and energy transition.

He said the centre is the first in the Asean region to bring together government and business leaders, academics, and experts to create a hub of innovation and expertise to unlock the potential of emerging technologies.

“It is my wish for this centre to further accelerate Malaysia’s transformation into an inclusive, digitally-enabled and technology-driven high-income nation and a regional lead in digital economy,” he said in his pre-recorded opening speech at the launch of the centre here.

On digital transformation and GovTech, Anwar said the centre, which is hosted by MyDigital Corporation, will focus on areas to accelerate the next phase of growth for Malaysia’s digital transformation agenda and the role that it can play to facilitate regional efforts for Asean’s digital transformation.

Moreover, he said, it will support Malaysia’s Energy Policy 2022-2040 to successfully navigate energy transition and the development of green economy while balancing issues such as energy security, affordability and environmental sustainability.

Malaysia Centre for 4IR, officially launched today by Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli and WEF president Børge Brende, joins a community of 18 other such centres globally.

It will play a crucial role in driving the advancement of the digital economy in the country, with a focus on supporting the country’s digital transformation and advancements in fast-growing sectors including green energy transition.

Anwar said that recognising the transformative potential of 4IR, the WEF has established the Centre for 4IR as a platform to support leaders in realising the benefits of the ever-evolving and growing trajectory of technology, as well as to support government efforts for new policy frameworks, agile governance models and flexible regulation to spur innovation while providing adequate social security and protection for the people.

“With over 60 initiatives, 300 policy and government experts and more than 450 innovators and technology pioneers available in this ecosystem, this partnership comes at the right time as Malaysian grows its digital economy,” he said.

The Prime Minister said growing the digital economy is an important agenda for the government.

“The Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint and Policy for the Fourth Industrial Revolution has been formulated using a human-centred approach to ensure that we can leverage technology while preserving human, social and cultural values for future sustainability,” he said.

Anwar said the blueprint is in line with the 12th Malaysia Plan which aims to exploit the potential opportunities presented by 4IR and future-proofing Malaysia’s socioeconomic development for long-term sustainability and prosperity, which aligns with the commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

“We aspire to further strengthen Malaysia’s position in the global standing, and coupled with the values of Malaysia Madani, I am confident that we’ll be able to accelerate Malaysia’s transformation towards advanced digital economy by strengthening our infrastructure, facilitating innovation and creating an ecosystem for all of us to contribute to bring forth higher standards of living to all Malaysians,” he added. - Bernama