GEORGE TOWN: PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim says he is not obsessed about becoming the next prime minister.

“I am not obsessed over the post. When the time is right and with God’s grace, if it is meant to be; I shall take over,” he said.

“For now, let us give our undivided support to Mahathir in his quest to rehabilitate the economy,” he added

He constantly stressed “when the time is right” in relation to the transition, adding that for now, he needs to give all the room possible for Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamed to govern in view of the economic problems that the country has inherited.

Speaking to reporters before opening the Penang Wisma PKR building at the One World residences in Bayan Baru here, Anwar said that he meets Mahathir on a weekly basis and there was nothing from such engagements to indicate that the prime minister was unhappy with him.

Anwar said that he was getting annoyed with the constant media reports, almost every hour on all kinds of rifts in PKR and the party’s squabbles to an extent that it bordered on outright lies and slander.

“Reports of rifts are now out almost daily. I want to assure you that the Pakatan Harapan leadership is committed to the transitional arrangement which was agreed upon before the last general election.”

Anwar said that he has met both the Kedah and Penang Pakatan Harapan leaderships where both states have reaffirmed their commitment towards the transition and to fulfill the electoral promises made to the people.

On the perceived rift in PKR and Pakatan Harapan, Anwar said that he respects and support the notion of democratic principles where the difference of opinion must be tolerated and encouraged.

“It is no point advocating democracy if one cannot tolerate criticism. A degree of dissent is allowed.”

But Anwar stressed that when the time comes, all sides and leaders in PKR must close ranks for the sake of the people and the country.

“Whoever becomes the prime minsiter is not the issue here. What is more pressing is addressing the issues faced by the people, of eradicating corruption and growing the economy. We want both domestic investors and FDI (Foreign Direct Investments). There is a need for a paradigm shift.”

Anwar said that he also wanted to do away with obsolete policies; such as the politics of race and policies which breed corruption.

“This has to end.”

Anwar said that to attract investors, PKR must work with Pakatan Harapan to assure the people that the country is stable so investments can come in.

He also wants PKR to showcase to the world that it is a cohesive force for reforms as this can further illustrate that the country is stable.

Among those present were Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Ahmad Zakiyuddin Abdul Rahman, PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and Permatang Pauh MP Nurul Izzah Anwar.