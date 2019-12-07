Anwar apologises for PKR Youth ruckus, asks for patience as police investigate

AYER KEROH: Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) apologised to PKR members over the fights that broke out at the party’s National Youth Congress (AMK) 2019 yesterday.

The PKR president also urged party members not to jump to conclusions, and stop the blame game.

“Police are investigating (the matter) ... I hope no one makes rash assumptions about what happened yesterday,“ he said, in his opening address in the 14th PKR National Congress 2019, at the Melaka International Trade Centre (MITC) here today.

Two fights occurred at the venue yesterday, when the party’s women and youth Congress were taking place.

Both saw members getting into fights, resulting in two people sustaining injuries, one of whom was pelted with a rock.

It was also reported that the police have arrested two suspects in connection to the matter.