Anwar apologises to Taman Medan, Dusun Tua folk for missing events

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has apologised to the residents of Taman Medan and Dusun Tua for his absence from the “Jelajah Perpaduan Madani” at the two places on Thursday (Aug 3).

In a Facebook post today, Anwar said he skipped the two events because he had to attend to the Sultan of Brunei, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, who was making a three-day state visit to Malaysia beginning Aug 2.

Therefore, to make up for his absence, Anwar will visit Taman Medan at 9 pm tomorrow (Sunday), followed by Ampang (10 pm) and Hulu Kelang (11 pm).

“I would like to invite all advocates of unity to join us and express their support for PH-BN candidates in Selangor,“ said Anwar.

On Thursday, Anwar was scheduled to attend unity ceramah in Taman Medan at 10 pm and Dusun Tua at 11 pm as part of the Pakatan Harapan-Barisan Nasional campaign in the Selangor state elections.

Selangor, Penang, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu will go to the polls on Aug 12. -Bernama