Anwar: Arrests of Human Resources Minister’s officers solely MACC’s decision

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The recent arrest of several senior officials of Human Resources Minister V. Sivakumar by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) was a decision entirely on its own, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

Anwar said as prime minister, he only asked the MACC to take action against anyone if there was basis to do so.

“Let’s not get ahead of ourselves in terms of expecting anything else because I have no information other than being informed about the arrests... if I am not mistaken, three officials in the ministry (Human Resources),” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after chairing the Penang Bumiputera Development Council meeting here today.

The media reported that several of Sivakumar’s officers have been arrested over the past two days.

The arrests are believed to be in connection with the recruitment of foreign workers. - Bernama