KUALA LUMPUR: Pakatan Harapan chairperson Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim arrives at the Seri Pacific Hotel in Kuala Lumpur where he is expected to meet BN leaders.

MIC deputy president Datuk Seri M. Saravanan says he is attending the meeting to hear the views of his BN colleagues, Malaysiakini reports.

Saravanan pointed out that Malaysia needs a stable government.