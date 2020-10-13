Anwar arrives for audience with King over his claim of majority MP support

KUALA LUMPUR: Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has arrived at Istana Negara for an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong that was scheduled after he claimed he had the backing of a majority of MPs to form a new government.

Anwar, who is PKR president, had said recently that the King, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, had consented to his request for the audience.

A black vehicle carrying Anwar was seen entering the palace at 10.25am through Gate 2. An Anwar aide confirmed this.

On Sept 23, Anwar told a press conference that he had “formidable and convincing” support of MPs to form a new government.

Local and international media descended on Istana Negara as early as 8 am for the arrival of Anwar whose audience with the monarch was scheduled for 11am.

Members of the media waited outside Gate 2 of Istana Negara and on the pavements along Jalan Dungun to await the arrival of the Member of Parliament for Port Dickson.

The newsmen, all with face mask on, were advised by the policemen on duty to strictly observe Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP), including maintaining physical distancing.

Their presence caught the attention of His Majesty’s senior private secretary, Colonel (Rtd) Datuk Nazim Mohd Alim, who brought them some breakfast.-Bernama