Anwar arrives in Hainan to attend BFA 2023

HAINAN: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim arrived here to attend the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2023 (BFA 2023) as part of his four-day official visit to China.

The special aircraft carrying the prime minister landed at the Boao International Airport at 5.29 pm local time (5.29 pm in Malaysia).

Anwar is accompanied by Minister of Transport Anthony Loke and Minster of Local Government Development Nga Kor Ming.

On arrival, Anwar was received by Minister of Foreign Affairs Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir, Vice Governor of Hainan Chen Huaiyu, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Secretary-General Datuk Amran Mohamed Zin, Ambassador of Malaysia to China Raja Datuk Nushirwan Zainal Abidin and Consulate General of Malaysia to Guangzhou Suraya Ahmad Pauzi.

Anwar is scheduled to attend an Iftar programme with about 70 Malaysian delegation members participating in the BFA 2023 at the Boao Golden Coast Hotel before attending a joint meeting with the top leadership of China Communications Construction Company (CCCC).

Tomorrow, the prime minister is scheduled to attend a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong before delivering his speech at the BFA 2023.

He is expected to depart for Beijing in the afternoon to continue his visit to the Chinese capital. - Bernama