Anwar arrives in Kuching for maiden visit as PM

KUCHING: Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim arrived here this afternoon to begin his two-day maiden visit to Sarawak as the Prime Minister since being appointed to the post on Nov 24 last year.

The special aircraft carrying the Prime Minister and his entourage landed at the Kuching International Airport at 4.02 pm. Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and his deputy Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas were there to greet him.

Anwar’s itinerary began with a closed-door meeting with Abang Johari at the Premier’s official residence in Petra Jaya before attending a state banquet at the Kuching Borneo Convention Centre tonight.

Tomorrow, Anwar is scheduled to attend the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) Implementation Action Council meeting with Abang Johari and Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to join the congregants to perform Friday prayers at the Jamek Mosque before attending a people’s feast in conjunction with the Unity Government Tour Programme at Kubah Ria here.

Anwar will also pay a courtesy call on Sarawak Governor Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud before returning to Kuala Lumpur. - Bernama