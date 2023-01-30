Anwar arrives in Singapore for official visit

SINGAPORE: Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim arrived here today for an official visit.

It’s Anwar’s third official visit abroad since appointed as the prime minister.

The special aircraft carrying the prime minister, who is accompanied by his wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, landed at the VIP Complex, Changi International Airport, at 9.40 am.

He was greeted on arrival by the republic’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan and Singapore High Commissioner to Malaysia Vanu Gopala Menon.

Also present at the airport were Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir, Foreign Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Amran Mohamed Zin, and the Malaysian High Commissioner to Singapore, Datuk Dr Azfar Mohamad Mustafar.

A tight schedule awaits the prime minister with the day trip kicking off with an official welcoming ceremony held at the Istana.

He will call on Singapore President Halimah Yacob and have a meeting with his counterpart Lee Hsien Loong who will also host an Official Lunch.

Thereafter, both prime ministers will witness the signing of three agreements before Anwar leaves the Istana to hold an engagement with the Malaysian diaspora in the Island-city.

This will be Anwar’s first official visit to Singapore in his current capacity.

The Malaysian delegation comprises Minister of Transport Anthony Loke, Minister of International Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, Minister of Communications and Digital Ahmad Fahmi Mohamed Fadzil, and officials from the relevant ministries and agencies.

The Premier of Sarawak Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi are also part of the official delegation. - Bernama