Anwar: Asean must maintain excellent ties with US, China

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has emphasised the importance for Asean to uphold its outstanding relationships with the United States (US) and China as strategic competition between the two economic superpowers intensifies.

He said it is important for Asean to maintain such a relationship with both countries when the regional grouping talks about centrality.

“And we have been asserting the point that they cannot insist that we take sides in that sort of differences between both these countries,“ he said in a special interview with CNN chief international anchor Christiane Amanpour in New York that was broadcast at 1 am Malaysian time today.

Anwar said China is an important neighbour and trading nation to Malaysia, whereas the US has been responsible, from the very beginning, in investing and helping develop the country, adding that Malaysia’s largest defence collaboration is with the US.

He said historically the US has been Malaysia’s friend for a long time and it should be more proactive in maintaining diplomatic, cultural and economic relations.

Commenting on the 2023 China Standard Map which was broadcast on the eve of 2023 G20 Summit in India, Anwar said he was extremely pleased by the response given by China that the superpower will never do anything to cause dissension with its friends in the region.

Anwar said he shares a cordial relationship with Chinese Premier Li Qiang and its Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, and that Malaysia is ready to negotiate contentious issues arising from China’s claim.

“That was very assuring. And I met him (Li Qiang) three days back in Nanning. And he reiterated that point and, at least for Malaysia, I’m extremely satisfied,” he said.

International media reported that the 2023 China Standard Map also incorporates disputed areas, including claims over Arunachal Pradesh, the Aksai Chin region, Taiwan and the South China Sea. It also includes maritime areas within Malaysia’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) near Sabah and Sarawak, Brunei, the Philippines, Indonesia and Vietnam.

On China’s claim that Taiwan will become part of its territory, Anwar said Malaysia had always been consistent with the One China policy.

“As a foreign policy position, our stance is the One China policy, we accept. But, of course, we are concerned with any sort of turbulence in the area, which will adversely affect the region,“ he added. - Bernama