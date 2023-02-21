Anwar assures no interference in court cases involving Cabinet ministers

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has given his assurance that he will not interfere in court cases involving any Cabinet minister.

Anwar said he had informed the Attorney General and the Chief Justice that this country must stand up to the rule of law.

The Prime Minister said he will not take action before there is a transparent and independent due process in court.

“Action cannot be taken based on prosecution and before a court judgment,” he said in reply to a supplementary question from Ahmad Fadhli Shaari (PN-Pasir Mas) on whether the appointment of Cabinet Ministers with court cases will affect the court decision during the Minister’s Question Time at the Dewan Rakyat today. - Bernama