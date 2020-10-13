Anwar at Istana Negara to meet Agong

PETALING JAYA: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Datuk Seri Anwar is set to have an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara today.

The Port Dickson MP posted a candid picture on his social media accounts (Facebook and Twitter) together with his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail who was deputy Prime Minister under the Pakatan Harapan (PH) which then collapsed after a political tussle with the current ruling government, Perikatan Nasional (PN).

“ Hope today’s affair is smooth sailing,“ the opposition leader said in his caption at 10.11am.

A vehicle ferrying Anwar was seen arriving at Istana Negara at 10.25am.

Last week Anwar announced that he had a “strong and convincing” majority support of MPs to form a new government and that he will present the king with the evidence ince he is granted an audience.

However he has yet to reveal the number of MPs who supported the motion until his audience with the king.

The press had already begun to gather at Gate 2 outside Istana Negara earlier this morning and that caught the attention of the Agong’s senior private secretary Col (Rtd) Datuk Nazim Mohd Alim who brought them some breakfast.