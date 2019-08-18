Anwar, Azmin tick off MP for asking for PM handover (Updated)

SHAH ALAM: PKR’s Hassan Abdul Karim was given a ticking off by party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today for calling for Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s resignation as prime minister.

Earlier today, PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali had similarly slammed Hassan for making the proposal, reminding the the Pasir Gudang MP to focus on the development agenda of his constituency.

Anwar reminded Hassan that a consensus had already been agreed by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) leadership to have Mahathir remain as the premier until the time was right for a power transition to take place before the end of the term.

“Our advice has been to respect the PH consensus to support Mahathir as prime minister and Anwar as the next prime minister. That has been the consensus.

“There are attempts to try and sabotage both ways. But I think as far as the PH leaders, Mahathir and I are concerned, nothing has changed.

“Refrain from making statements of this nature,“ he told reporters after attending the National Professional Motivator convention.

Anwar was asked to comment on Hassan’s statement last Wednesday who suggested that Mahathir step down from his position, claiming the premier has lost his direction and capability.

Mohamed Azmin said the PKR leadership has also expressed its support for Mahathir to continue leading the administration.

“The matter of Mahathir being prime minister has been decided by the people in the last general election.

“Thankfully, under one year of Mahathir’s leadership, we have laid the right foundation. I believe now is the time for the implementation of the policies that have been set,“ he said.