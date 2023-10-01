Anwar backed by KJ, allies if given Umno’s presidency

PETALING JAYA: Former Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin (pix) said Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s unity government will be supported by him and his allies unless one of them gets to be Umno’s president.

FMT reported that Khairy mentioned he wanted Anwar’s administration to last and asserting that ‘back room machinations’ were not condoned as means of administrative change.

The former Rembau MP said this at the Regional Outlook Forum 2023 organised by Singapore’s ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute, also attended by Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

“There are concerns that if there’s a change in Umno’s leadership, it will bring about political instability that will lead to the collapse of the government, another Sheraton Move, and another government will come in and a new prime minister (will be) sworn in.

“Loke, I want to say this clearly in front of all these people here: if I or my allies win the presidency, win the leadership of my party, we will commit our support to the unity government, to Anwar Ibrahim, and to you,” he said, drawing applause from the crowd,” Khairy said.

He then pointed out that the upcoming Umno election was “everything”, also saying that the elections could decide Umno’s reformation, maintain relevance ‘or it’s rest in peace’, adding that it was the party’s chance to start a new chapter.