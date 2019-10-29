Anwar blames racial, religious tension on politicians

KUALA LUMPUR: It is political leaders, and not the rakyat, to be blamed for the recent spate of racial and religious tension hovering above the country in recent months, said Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix).

The Port Dickson MP said as such, it was pertinent that the government and the Dewan Rakyat hold discussions and dialogues on these matters that are deemed sensitive to ensure the issues pertaining race and religion do not stoke up a fire that boils a threat of disharmony.

“First of all, we have to acknowledge that the rising temperature due to racial and religious tension is caused by political leaders. And the ones becoming victims are the rakyat.

“That is why I felt that this issue is not a problem involving the rakyat, but a problem of the various political leaders,” he said in Dewan Rakyat, here, today.

“I would like to suggest that the government take proactive measures by holding discussions and debate on Parliament matters that are deemed important, so as not to turn any issue into a racial or religious one,” he added.

Anwar made this suggestion in his supplementary question to Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Mohamed Hanipa Maidin during question time at Dewan Rakyat.

The PKR president had initially asked what were the immediate measures being taken by the government to reduce the racial and religious discord stemmed various issues, which he said could lead to a national tragedy if not addressed.

Hanipa said he agreed with Anwar’s proposal for discussions and debates to be held on sensitive issues, adding that it would be raised to the Cabinet for consideration.

He also said that there were already several government initiatives under the National Unity and Integration Department made to educate and engage with the public.

He added that it was the government’s hope that all quarters, including politicians, society leaders, activists and the rakyat in general, play a responsible role as a nation, by not issuing or disseminating any statements that are racist in nature.

“This is to ensure that there will not be any prejudice or ill-feelings among the multiracial Malaysians and to maintain the good relationship we have among us,” he said.