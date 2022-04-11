Anwar: ‘BN to help PH win big’ a baseless claim

PETALING JAYA: Perikatan Nasional (PN) deputy chairman Tan Sri Abdul Had Awang was running out of political arguments, thus resorted to spitting baseless allegations, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

The Pakatan Harapan prime minister candidate was referring to Hadi’s allegation that Pakatan Harapan (PH) was plotting with Barisan Nasional to form a new government after the 15th General Election (GE15).

“Now that he has no more points (to debate), so what did Ustaz Hadi Awang say? Believe me, PH and Umno are conspiring.

“What’s the deal? You’re a religious leader, you preach about religion, you preach about Islam and morals, but where is the proof to these allegations? (It seems) There’s no end to the slanders (by Hadi).

“Why resorted into slandering? Since when have we agreed to work with Umno?” NST quoted Anwar as saying during his speech at PH rally in Dataran Harapan Baru in Alor Setar last night.

On Wednesday, Hadi had allegedly claimed that BN would win fewer seats in the GE15 to make way for PH to win more seats.

Hadi alleged that the objective of the ‘plan’ was to save those facing criminal prosecutions within Umno, whilst handing PH the election victory.