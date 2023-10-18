Anwar: Bombing of Gaza hospital an insane, inhumane act

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today described the bombing of a hospital in the Gaza Strip as an insane and inhumane act.

While condemning the act, Anwar said the Palestinian-Israeli crisis had gone too far and should be stopped immediately.

“Whatever the accusation is, it has resulted in attacks and war. That’s why we say it has to stop.

“If it continues, the victims will be women, children and the patients. This has indeed reached the level of pure insanity and inhumanity,” he told reporters after attending the Symposium on the Path Towards Greater Prosperity for Malaysia here today.

Yesterday, the Health Ministry in Gaza said at least 500 people have been killed in an Israeli air strike on Arab Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City.

The World Health Organization (WHO) also condemned the attack, describing it as the bloodiest incident since the conflict began.

Following the development, Anwar said he planned to meet with several of his foreign counterparts to discuss the Palestinian-Israeli crisis.

“I will think about the needs and discuss with several foreign leaders, either by going to their countries or just through phone calls,” he said.

Anwar said he is also scheduled to meet with Saudi Arabian Prime Minister Crown Prince Mohammad Salman bin Abdul-Aziz Al Saud at the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit later this week to discuss the conflict.

On the status of the Malaysian peacekeeping force under the United Nations (UN) mission (UNIFIL) in Lebanon, Anwar said at the moment, the force is still maintained.

He said the decision to maintain peacekeeping forces in the country was made with the United Nations (UN).

“As long as their safety is secured, we will continue, but if not, we will bring them home,” he added. - Bernama