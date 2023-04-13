Anwar breaks fast with JPM staff, frontliners

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim broke his fast today with over 1,000 staff of the Prime Minister’s Department and frontliners at Puspanitapuri here.

Among those present at the programme were Chief Secretary to the Government, Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali, Chief of Defence Forces Tan Sri Affendi Buang, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah sani, and National Security Council director-general Datuk Rodzi Md Saad.

Also present were uniformed personnel from the Civil Defence Force, Armed Forces, Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), Fire and Rescue Department, and the Special Malaysia Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (SMART).

The ceremony was also attended by 40 tahfiz students from Sekolah Menengah Integrasi Sains Tahfiz Majlis Agama Islam Wilayah Persekutuan (SMISTA-MAIWP), Cheras, as well as 40 orphans from Rumah Pengasih Warga Prihatin, Kajang.

The Prime Minister also handed over Ramadan infaq aid and Aidilfitri goodies to asnaf (tithe recipeints), tahfiz students and orphans. Anwar also spent some time with them.

The aid and goodies were donated by Zakat Collection Centre and Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP).

Anwar then performed the Maghrib, Isyak and Tarawih prayers in a congregation led by Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin mosque imam, Rashidi Salleh. - Bernama