GEORGE TOWN: PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) has called for the creation of a new political narrative, one which consist of growing the economy, overcoming abject poverty and harnessing fully the process of digitalisation.

This new narrative should replace the existing tendencies by some quarters to use the race and religious cards as political tools, said Anwar.

“We should leave the race and religion agenda to the old. I think given time, and with the participation of the youths, such politics would become obsolete. We want to focus on progress rather than handicaps.”

Anwar said this when addressing delegates at the Asia Innovatif Plus Summit at the SP Setia SPICE Convention Centre here.

Among those present was Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

Anwar said that his big reform struggle is about re-humanising society in Malaysia by doing away with the endemic corruption, poverty and elitism.

Instead, it should be replaced with ethics and reducing the digital divide which plagues the country.

He pointed out digitalisation is a major push factor in growing the economy.

He wants for example, fishermen to be able to utilise smart apps on price mechanism so they know the market prices of their catches.

“I want to make the digitalisation something exciting for the country”

Underpinning it, is the move to make the growing of the economy a central theme for the government to pursue, in seeking foreign and local investments, in transfer of technology and in physical development, said Anwar.

He said that reports from the (international analyst) - Boston Consulting Group had revealed that Malaysia’s economy had stagnated for the past ten years.

The key ingredients to boosting the economy are a transparent and accountable policy, justice and compassion for the underprivileged.

He also stressed that the huge potential of the country can only be realised once its leaders begin to diagnose and provide solutions to its problems.

Citing China as an example, Anwar said its leaders diagnosed the problems that it was facing and recommended the solutions until it is now a leading economy.

Later, Anwar told journalists that he would leave it to Home Ministry to investigate and resolve the issue over the banning of former DAP member Hew Kuan Yau’s Belt and Road Initiative for Win-Winism comic books.

The ministry had certified the material inside the book as communist propaganda.

He also said that the Pakatan Harapan’s candidate and leaders would embark on an information campaign to counter the Opposition’s likely move to use race and religious issues during the Tanjong Piai parliamentary by - election in Johor.