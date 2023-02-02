Anwar calls for greater private sector, GLC participation in tVET

PUTRAJAYA: In a bid to intensify Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has suggested that the private sector and government-linked companies (GLCs) step up their involvement and cooperation in such efforts.

He said this was important to meet the needs of industries and resolve problems like mismatch between the training provided and industry requirements as well as unsatisfactory facilities.

“I have proposed that immediate measures be taken. We have studies and committees to ensure that our children are trained for jobs that provide a reasonable income,” he told a press conference after chairing the weekly Cabinet meeting here today.

Anwar said for example Petronas could use its expertise to manage the TVET centre in Pengerang, Johor to cater to the needs of Petronas and DRB-Hicom in Pekan, Pahang in the automobile sector while the Sunway and Berjaya groups could provide training in hotel and tourism, and general services.

Apart from this, groups from the business conglomerate owned by Tan Sri Syed Mokhtar Albukhary could also participate in TVET or training institutions, he said.

Anwar said the Cabinet committee on TVET would take additional steps, including identifying private companies which could aid the government’s efforts.

“This is a major decision and we have called for immediate action, apart from explaining this in the budget (revised Budget 2023) on Feb 24,“ said Anwar, who is also Finance Minister.

He said the allocation for TVET according to last year’s budget was RM6.7 billion covering various ministries, departments, agencies and 500 public skills training institutes with a total enrolment of about 250,000 trainees.

He said the efforts to strengthen TVET also involved various ministries and departments, including the Higher Education Ministry, Education Ministry, Rural and Regional Development Ministry, Youth and Sports Ministry, Human Resources Ministry and Giatmara. - Bernama