Anwar calls on PAS leaders to answer “Allah enemies” allegation

PERMATANG PAUH: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) has called on PAS leaders or Dewan Ulama to respond and rectify the ‘mistakes’ in the statements issued by independent preachers that had touched the sensitivities of Muslims in the country.

He said this includes the recent statement by former Kedah PAS Dewan Ulama deputy chief Syeikh Muhd Zainul Asri Mohd Romli, which implied that only PAS and its partners in the Perikatan Nasional coalition are on Allah’s side and that all other parties are the “enemies”.

“Is it true that those who are not with PAS are enemies of Allah? If that’s the case, why did the late Tok Guru (Tan Sri) Nik Abdul Aziz (Nik Mat) support me even though I am not a PAS member?

“They (PAS leaders/Dewan Ulama) have to answer this allegation,” he said at a tea reception with residents of Kampung Sama Gagah, near here today.

Prior to this, Syeikh Muhd Zainul in his speech during the Kedah Berselawat last Saturday prayed for divine intervention to protect Kedah from falling into the hands of “enemies”, ahead of the six state elections. Three days later, he apologised, saying that the remark was not directed at any political party and that his critics had misinterpreted it.

Anwar also urged PAS leadership to rectify some old allegations made by Syeikh Muhd Zainul, which include Prophet Adam being sent down to Gunung Jerai, Kedah, and that Saiyiddina Uthman bin Affan had also visited Kedah.

“They talk about dakwah, but allow falsehood. Is it really true? If not, why is it not rectified?” he added. - Bernama