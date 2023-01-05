Anwar calls on workers to fight corruption

PUTRAJAYA: In conjunction with the 2023 Labour Day celebration, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called on workers to stand as one in the fight against corruption in the country.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said that when he took over the government, the country’s financial situation was in critical condition, with a debt of RM1.5 trillion which was partly caused by the economy and also by “robbers”.

“If we want the economy to grow, income to grow, we must fight and eliminate corruption. I want workers to be on the same page with me, to rise and fight against the corrupt,” he said at the launch of the 2023 Labour Day, which is themed ‘Pekerja Pemangkin Wadah Malaysia MADANI ‘(Workers - Platform of Catalyst for Malaysia MADANI), here, today.

Anwar said the austerity measures taken by the government and efforts to fight corruption would enable the country’s revenue to increase, thus, allowing the people to benefit from it. - Bernama