Anwar: Campaign well, do not curse, insult

PETALING JAYA: Entering the second round of the election campaign in the six states, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim advised all contesting parties, including the opposition, to campaign prudently and not insult the opponents.

The Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman said they should use the campaign election as a platform to explain current issues to the people.

“In politics, you can be firm, but don’t swear. I heard in a ceramah (political talks) recently words like “Anwar is treacherous, Anwar is an idiot” said... My advice is, let’s not be too arrogant.

“They (the opposition) want to criticise, it’s alright...What I did may not be right all the time, can criticise and can give views, but don’t insult, Campaign well, no need to curse and no need to insult because in the end, we are friends, family too,” he said.

Anwar said this at the Unity Public Talk at Dataran Anak Muda here last night.

Meanwhile, Anwar also refuted claims that he and the Unity Government are arrogant and cruel and insisted that as Prime Minister, he and his Cabinet members always wanted to be leaders who are just, look after the welfare of the people and reject corruption.

“Now they (the opposition) call us tyrants, a tyrant because they (opposition) charged in court for corruption, that was not my decision, I was in and out of prison, and spent almost 11 years in prison.

“I’m a Prime Minister now, not a job to be cruel. Why did Allah put me through so tough a test, not only me, (wife) Wan Azizah, my children, family and friends,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Anwar said the Unity Government has never denied the rights of all races in the country.

“I am a Muslim, my religion does not teach me to insult people because of their skin colour and race. If it is right (good for the people), we support...Allocation for the Islamic agenda, raising the dignity of the Malays, is increased.

“All these, (DAP Secretary General) Anthony Loke does not object, in fact, supports, because he understands the country’s needs,” he said. - Bernama