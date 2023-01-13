Anwar catches up with Negeri Sembilan folks at Cendol Songkok Tinggi eatery

SEREMBAN: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today spent some time mingling with the people of Negeri Sembilan and tucking into meals at the Cendol Songkok Tinggi stall in Kampung Jiboi Baru, here.

Anwar, who arrived at the stall at 12.30 pm was greeted by stall owner Ahmad Dani Daud and spent about half an hour mingling with hundreds of visitors who also did not miss the opportunity to take photogpraphs with the country’s number one leader.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun and State Investment, Industry, Entrepreneurship, Education and Human Capital Committee chairman Datuk Dr Mohamad Rafie Ab Malek were also in attendance.

Apart from ‘cendol’ which is the stall’s signature dish, Anwar also had several other meals including ‘mee rebus Johor’, ‘laksa Johor’ and ‘jemput-jemput’.

After having his meals, the Prime Minister then headed to the Dato’ Klana Petra Lela Mohd Yusof Mosque, Sikamat to perform Friday prayers.

In the meantime, Ahmad Dani said he was thrilled after being informed two days ago that the Prime Minister would visit his stall.

“Prior to this, many celebrities including Uji Rashid and Datuk Rahim Razali have come to our stall, even the Menteri Besar always come to eat ‘cendol’ here, but this is the first time for a Prime Minister to patronise our premises.

“I feel very honoured to be able to treat a well-known figure. I never imagined that the country’s top leader would stop by to tuck into our meals,” he told reporters.

To ensure the smooth operation of his stall during the Prime Minister’s visit, Ahmad Dani said he hired 10 additional staff to help his six existing workers who had been making preparations for the past two days.

Customers patronising Cendol Songkok Tinggi which has been in operation since November 2017, will get to see their staff, dressed in their trademark Baju Melayu or checkered shirts and tall songkok (headgear worn by Malay men) along with name tags. - Bernama