Anwar chairing first meeting of Unity Government Secretariat

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has arrived at Menara Dato’ Onn, Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre (WTC) to chair the inaugural meeting of the Unity Government Secretariat tonight.

Anwar, who is also Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman, arrived at the building at about 7.50 pm.

The two Deputy Prime Ministers, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman, and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), are also attending the meeting.

Also present are leaders of PH component parties, namely DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke and Parti Amanah Negara president Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu.

At the last UMNO general assembly, Ahmad Zahid announced the establishment of the secretariat, which comprises parties in the Unity Government.

Anwar is expected to hold a press conference after the meeting. - Bernama