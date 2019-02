GEORGE TOWN: PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today challenged the PAS leadership to disclose to the public whether PAS had paid Clare Rewcastle-Brown for the recent out-of-court settlement of its lawsuit against the Sarawak Report news portal founder and editor.

He said the disclosure would prevent the people from being confused by the conflicting statements after PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang withdrew the lawsuit against the portal early this month.

Anwar said he had been unable to confirm whether PAS had made any payment to Rewcastle-Brown to agree to the out-of-court settlement.

“Was it more than one million (ringgit)? Can it be verified?” he told reporters after delivering a keynote address at the Penang International Business and Investment Summit in Bukit Jambul here.

Anwar said he had never commented on criticisms made by the PAS leadership of late but had to do so today because of the need for the people to know the truth.

He said he noticed contradictions in the statements by the PAS leaders, including remarks by Abdul Hadi which “I find difficult to accept as a Muslim”. — Bernama