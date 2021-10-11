Anwar claims Speaker trying to defend those named in Pandora Papers

KUALA LUMPUR: Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) today took a swipe at Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun for seemingly defending those named in the Pandora Papers.

“I don’t understand why the Dewan Rakyat Speaker chooses to be a defence lawyer for these corrupt people,” Anwar (PH-Port Dickson) said.

After several attempts by Anwar for his motion to start a debate on the revelations in the Pandora Papers were shot down by Azhar, he then began to question why the Speaker seemed to defend the several allegedly corrupt politicians that have been identified as holders of offshore accounts with large sums of money.

“For what reasons Yang di-Pertua wants to act as a lawyer on behalf of these corrupt people?” he asked in the Dewan Rakyat today.

“I have all the documents and how a minister for example could stash away stocks out there; where did this (money) come from? From the sky? Meaning it is from here (Malaysia),“ he said.

Among those named in the papers were Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz, Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and the parents of fugitive financier Jho Low.

Anwar then stressed that what he wanted was for the Pandora Papers to be presented and debated.

“If it is true that there are five ‘pounds’, it is five ‘pounds’. But what we do know is that the information available is far beyond that. Don’t ask my source, my source is not just what the media reported as it was limited,“ he said.

“My source is more than that. That is why I want to bring this issue for Parliament to debate, ”he said.

“Many cases (reported in the Pandora Papers) involved big names, ministers, country’s leaders who do not have reasons why they can collect a lot of money stashed outside of the country,“ he said.

“Why remain silent when the public knows that a lot of money is gone now,“ he said.

In response, Azhar said he is not being a lawyer on this matter.

“I am not acting as a lawyer on this. I haven’t been one for a long time. I just see the facts straight. Yang Berhormat said it is about the money being taken away, hundreds of billions of ringgit, but Pandora Papers is not about the money being taken out,“ he said.

Azhar continued to remain firm on his decision to reject Anwar’s motion.