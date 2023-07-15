Anwar: Come up with good local products for massive promotions overseas

SUNGAI PETANI: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today gave an assurance that the government will promote the products of rural entrepreneurs to the international market on a large scale.

Anwar, however, said the products must be of good quality in terms of hygiene and attractive packaging before it is marketed abroad.

“(We can) learn from Japan... we offer clean and good quality (products) with good packaging (and) we should be able to sell... I will agree (if) Datuk Seri Zahid (wants) to massively promote these items in Dubai, Arab countries... I say go ahead and I will approve sufficient allocations,” he said.

Anwar said this in his speech when opening the Mini Karnival Usahawan Desa (KUD) @ Sungai Petani here today.

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamid, who is also Rural and Regional Development (KKDW) Minister, Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil and Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu.

Anwar also urged rural entrepreneurs to seek views and advice during the mini carnival in an effort to improve the quality of their products and boost their income.

“We have the secretary-general (of the ministries), senior officers, ministers who are very concerned on how to boost the income of rural entrepreneurs. So, grab this opportunity...,” he said.

Anwar also said the mini carnival provides the opportunity to raise local entrepreneurs’ (socio-economic) status.

Separately, Anwar said the government is committed to helping the poor and has allocated a total of RM460.2 million for People’s Housing Projects (PPRT) throughout the country for this year.

“(A total of) 3,030 new construction units (PPRT homes) involving an allocation of RM244.4 million, (while) house refurbishments (PPRT) (involving) an allocation of RM215.8 million which comes up to 12,242 housing units... this makes it a total allocation of RM460.2 million.

“...additional (allocations) for the hardcore poor have been approved and implemented, and are in the process of being enhanced (new housing and refurbishment projects).

In this regard, Anwar hoped Malaysians will give the Unity Government the opportunity to continue to serve the people with a clear message and help ease tensions in the country. - Bernama