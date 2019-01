KUALA LUMPUR: PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) said he is committed to ensuring the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government’s reform agenda will run smoothly without being sabotaged or manipulated by shallow racial and religious ideologies or other detrimental misunderstanding.

In his 2019 New Year’s message, Anwar said he wanted PH leadership to improve all weaknesses and its public delivery of services, especially to the urban and rural poor.

“It is only right that we ensure that the voices of the people, especially the poor, are being heard even though it might be criticised by those who think that such matters need not be sensationalised.

“I beg to differ as we have promised, along with the new administration, to ensure the wellbeing of the people is being prioritised and that their problem is the nation’s problem,“ he said in a short video clip uploaded on his Facebook page yesterday.

On the more transparent, democratic and responsible PH government, Anwar said he was confident that the PH government was capable of discharging their duties to ensure the wellbeing of the people from all walks of life, including those in Sabah and Sarawak.

He also praised the people for giving the PH the opportunity to take over the administration of the country from Barisan Nasional in a peaceful democracy process without any bloodshed or property damage.

“Hence, I also want to express my gratitude to the security forces and civil servants for their willingness to help ensure the peaceful transition of power,“ he added. — Bernama