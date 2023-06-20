Anwar confident new BNM governor can continue sustainable monetary policy

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is confident that newly-appointed Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) governor Datuk Shaik Abdul Rasheed Abdul Ghaffour is capable of continuing a sustainable and stable monetary policy.

The Prime Minister has also placed his full faith in Shaik Abdul Rasheed to face the current challenges and create a new thrust for the country.

Shaik Abdul Rasheed will assume the position of governor from Tan Sri Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus, who completes her five-year term on June 30.

“Today, I met the new Bank Negara governor Datuk Shaik Abdul Rasheed Abdul Ghaffour.

“I expressed my highest level of confidence in him to continue a sustainable and stable monetary policy and that it will be improved so that the country’s financial position will become better, stronger and more stable,” he posted on Facebook today.

Anwar also thanked Nor Shamsiah for her service in guiding BNM, especially when the country was going through difficult and bitter moments during the (COVID-19) pandemic.

Meanwhile, in a separate Facebook posting, the Prime Minister also said that Federal Territories Mufti Datuk Dr Luqman Abdullah paid him a courtesy call at Perdana Putra this evening.

Anwar was given a briefing on religious matters relating to questions and management of fatwa to the community, in addition to the development and improvement of astronomy and observatory facilities in the country.

“He (Luqman) also briefed me on the planning for the programmes in conjunction with the golden jubilee celebration of the FT mufti’s office next year,” he said.-Bernama