Anwar confident no split in PKR

MALACCA: PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is confident there is no rift in the party, leading to setting up of factions favouring certain leaders.

“Differences in opinion, to me, is not wrong, but there has to be one direction,” he told a news conference after opening the PKR National Congress 2019 at the Malacca International Trade Center (MITC) here today.

He was asked if problems facing PKR had led to the setting up of camps in the 20-year-old party.

Anwar said he wanted the party’s annual congress to be a platform for all members to return to the party’s struggle, which is for the people’s development and improve their economy.

He said party delegates and members, as well as observers, present wanted an affirmation on discipline that would eventually further strengthen PKR as a dominant component in the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government.

The Port Dickson Member of Parliament said that as a dominant party in the government, PKR would always support the government in finding solutions to issues raised by the people.

He said PKR also gave priority to resolving the issues and hoped that the concept of Shared Prosperity Vision and sustainable economic development implemented by the government would be effective in finding solutions to all the issues.

“We will support the government. We should perceive it differently ... this is our challenge, we got to reform.

“I am more concerned of the solutions ... I’ve made reference to the deliverable policy of new economic plan. I’m calling for a review of the time, the concept of development, effectiveness of our implementation,“ he added. — Bernama