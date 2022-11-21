Anwar confident of forming gov’t, denies meeting Zahid

KAJANG: Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has defended his statement that PH has enough seats to form a federal government through a coalition with other parties.

The PKR president said once an understanding was reached with the other parties, it would be presented to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong for consent.

“I still affirm my position that we already have the majority and enough support and I am confident that we will be given the opportunity to govern the country.

“National stability, providing protection from negative elements to restore the country, those are the common duties (for all the parties),“ he said when met by reporters at his residence in Sungai Long here yesterday.

However, Anwar refused to reveal which party would support PH to form the government and to allow the parties to announce it themselves soon.

“Since yesterday we have had enough (numbers to form the majority), let the parties concerned announce who they will cooperate with soon, either tonight or tomorrow (today),“ he said.

On rumours that he would be meeting with Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi tonight to negotiate on a coalition to form the government, Anwar denied the matter.

In the 15th General Election (GE15) yesterday, PH managed to win 82 parliamentary seats, while Perikatan Nasional (PN) won 73, BN (30), Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) (22), Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) ) (six), Parti Warisan (three) while one seat each went to Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM) and Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) in addition to two Independent candidates. - Bernama