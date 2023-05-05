Anwar confident Unity Govt will survive GE, continue to govern the country

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is confident that the Unity Government will survive the general election (GE) and continue to govern the country.

“Insya-Allah, we the Unity Government will serve a full term until the next general election. I’m very confident or else I wouldn’t say this,” he said in response to claims that Opposition leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin has enough statutory declarations (SDs) (from Members of Parliament) backing him to become the new prime minister.

Anwar said if the Larut MP really had the support as claimed, he could bring the motion to Parliament.

“If he (Hamzah) has (SDs), wait for the Parliament session, bring the SDs and propose the motion in Parliament. No problem.

“It’s like a weekly delirium for him (to make such claims)... before the fasting month, before Raya (Aidilfitri), before Raya Haji (Aidiladha), before Thaipusam, Chinese New Year... Let’s just wait and see,” he said after launching the Malaysian Red Crescent Society’s 75th anniversary and officiating its national headquarters at Jalan Wisma Putra, here today.

Asked about the government’s stance on bringing back Low Taek Jho, allegedly to be in China, Anwar said that the government is currently negotiating with the countries involved to speed up the repatriation process, but declined to confirm the businessman’s whereabouts.

According to him, the process is also very complicated because it involves big countries, intelligence services and the International Police (Interpol).

“These countries are cooperating. The countries that we are in touch with have been giving support,” he said. - Bernama