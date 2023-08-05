Anwar confirms Lynas given six-month extension

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim confirmed yesterday that the government has provided Lynas Malaysia with a six-month extension to fulfil the conditions of its operating license in the country.

“I think the Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang will give a detailed explanation but from our understanding is, the extension is contingent upon conditions and will strictly observed,“ he said in a brief statement.

A news outlet had reported on Lynas’ extension yesterday, which was based on an appeal submitted by the company over four conditions imposed by the Atomic Energy Licensing Board (AELB).

The appeal is a last-ditch effort to ensure that the rare earth producer can continue operations in Gebeng, Kuantan after July 1.

The company had previously repeatedly defended itself, claiming that its operations were safe and stressed that the implementation of such licensing conditions would result in a loss of jobs in Malaysia. - Bernama