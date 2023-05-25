Anwar: Confiscation was due to LGBT symbol on watches

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the Home Ministry’s recent confiscation of the “Rainbow” themed Swatch watches was due to the way the watches had displayed elements related to the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) movement.

Based on a report by The Vibes, Anwar said that he is leaving it up to the ministry to explain the nationwide raids it had conducted on various Swatch outlets in early May..

“I will let the ministry clarify (the raids and subsequent product confiscation) because I don’t have the details (of the enforcement activity).

“The issue was not with the (watches’) colours, but because LGBT (elements) were put (on) the watches,” he told reporters after attending a public discussion with religious scholars in Shah Alam today (May 25).

MORE TO COME