Anwar consulted state division chiefs, says Saifuddin

PUTRAJAYA: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution has urged its members to respect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s decision making in appointing posts at the state level.

Saifuddin said Anwar had adhered to the party’s constitution and took a month to consult each state division chief.

“After the consultation is made, according to the constitution, the president can appoint a person (to the post),” Saifuddin said at a press conference at the Domestic Trade and Consumerism Ministry today.

“This means the responsibility of the party members is to respect the decision made. It will not look good if there is a disagreement. It is as if the president had not consulted (others).”

Saifuddin, who also serves as the Domestic Trade and Consumerism Minister, was responding to an inquiry into PKR central committee member Latheefa Koya, who had alleged there was “cronyism and nepotism” in the appointment of state leaders in the party.

He also said that he has not received Nurul Izzah Anwar’s official resignation letter. He added that the submission of a letter is only a formality and he had met Nurul Izzah two days ago to confirm her decision.

He also brushed off former Pandan MP Rafizi Ramli’s recent claim, as he had reportedly said that Pakatan Harapan may risk angering supporters by accepting former Umno members into the coalition.

“This is Pakatan Harapan’s uniqueness as the leaders can express different opinions and not merely impose it. It is not necessary for me to agree with him.

“He views are different and so is mine. However, Rafizi and I are still friends. That is important,“ he added.

He reiterated that an application for new members into the coalition would be vetted thoroughly and each party would have a timeframe to study it.