Anwar contesting in Tambun has no impact on PN, says Hamzah

LARUT: PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s decision to contest the Tambun parliamentary seat in the 15th general election (GE15) will not have an impact on Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) performance, especially in Perak.

PN secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said it was common knowledge that Anwar’s confidence was a case of having more ‘bark than bite’ that has not been translated into any positive changes in the country’s political landscape.

“Whether that decision will materialise or not, we shall wait and see,” he said when met after the launch of the Larut PN parliamentary constituency gathering in Selama here yesterday.

With the decision, Anwar is now most likely to contest against Tambun incumbent MP, Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu, who is Bersatu deputy president and former Perak Menteri Besar.

In GE14, Ahmad Faizal, who contested on a PH ticket using the PKR logo, won the seat with a 5,320 vote-majority in a three-cornered fight against candidates from Barisan Nasional (BN) and PAS.

Hamzah also believes that PN has now attracted more support in Perak, and is capable of adding more seats in the upcoming election, especially in the northern parts of the state. - Bernama