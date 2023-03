KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today wished members of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) a happy 216th Police Day.

He also expressed his appreciation for all PDRM personnel for their service and devotion to the people and the country.

“The sacrifice of PDRM members in safeguarding and preserving national security will always be remembered forever,“ he said in a post on his Facebook page.

Police Day is celebrated every March 25. - Bernama