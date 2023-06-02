Anwar conveys condolences following deadly earthquake in Turkiye

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has conveyed his condolences to the families of the victims as well as to all countries affected by the deadly earthquake that hit the Kahramanmaras province in southern Turkiye on Monday.

Anwar said a team from the Special Malaysia Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (SMART) is flying to Turkiye tonight, to assist the local authorities in search and rescue missions (SAR) in the affected areas.

“I am deeply saddened by the huge loss of lives, injuries, and massive destruction following the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit Southern Turkiye. The massive earthquake also caused massive destruction and huge casualties in neighbouring countries.

“On behalf of the government and the people of Malaysia, I wish to extend my deepest sympathies and condolences to the victims and families as well as to all countries affected by the disaster. May Allah the Al-Mighty grant the victims and bereaved with quick recovery and solace,” according to his posting on Facebook today.

A strong earthquake was reported to have jolted the southern region of Turkiye’s Kahramanmaras province early Monday and the Turkiye Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) announced that the 7.4 magnitude quake which struck at 4.17 am local time was centred in the Pazarcik district.

According to media reports, the disaster has claimed 912 lives in Turkiye, while 476 more fatalities were reported in Syria.

The Foreign Ministry said no Malaysians were reported to be affected by the earthquake so far. - Bernama