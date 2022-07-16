Anwar: ‘Corrupt practices in M’sia similar with Sri Lanka’

PETALING JAYA: PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the corrupt practices in the country are almost the same as some of the western companies and Sri Lanka, Sinar Harian reports.

Relating Sri Lanka’s matters to the situation in the country, he reportedly said the outdated political systems that legalise corruption and policies in favor of the ruler and the political elite continue to be practiced.

“The political leaders keep on changing and huge sums of the profits go to their own bloodline and cronies, only a little fraction of it is shared with the people, “ Anwar was quoted saying in Shah Alam today.

He also pointed out that corruption in the country happened due to the failure of the system in the country and the cynical attitude towards the leader and political careers which stemmed from the hypocrisy of leadership that refused to keep promises.